JOSEPHINE (MERCANDANTE) LANCELOTTA
LANCELOTTA, Josephine (Mercandante) A lifelong Lexington resident, November 10, 2020, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Frank Lancelotta. Loving mother of Frank Lancelotta, Jr. and his wife Tracy of Hudson, NH, Mark Lancelotta and his wife Sheila of Laveen, AZ, and Julie Beauchamp and her husband William of York, ME. Devoted sister of the late Lena Marashio, Angelo Mercadante, Mary DeSalvo, Tony Mercadante, Madeline Graziano, Stella Chuimiento, and Anna Coward. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Josephine loved the slots, was an avid Bingo player and loved watching her soaps. She also enjoyed watching her Boston sports teams on TV. Most of all, she loved her family, and took over the loving care of her nephews Johnny and Peter after her sister Madeline passed. She was a true inspiration to all who knew her but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She left us a legacy which lives on.

A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, November 12 at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
