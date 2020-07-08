Home

BARRONE, Josephine M. (Ferrante) Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Barrone. Devoted mother of Anthony Barrone and his wife Gloria of North Billerica, and Joanne Dembro of Lowell. Loving grandmother of Stephanie Meuse and her husband Jon, Stacey Graves and her husband Chris, Julia Barrone, Christina Dubey and her husband Stephen, and Nicole Rathkey. Also survived by many loving great-grandchildren. Sister of Alma Keefe, Jenny Sullivan, Albert Ferrante, the late Frank, Anthony and Charlie Ferrante. In keeping with Josephine's wishes, and due to the current health pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WOBURN. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020
