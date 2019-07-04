CIAVATTONE, Josephine M. (Brune) Of Norwood, passed away surrounded by her family on July 4, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Francis D. Ciavattone, Sr. Devoted mother of Francis D. Ciavattone, Jr. and his companion Colleen Lane Richards of East Walpole, MariaLana Boyden and her husband David of Norwood, Christine A. Scowcroft and her husband Todd of Norwood, Joseph J. Ciavattone and his wife Deborah of Norwood, Cara T. Collins and her husband James of Norwood and the late Cheryl A. Lopez and her husband Ramon of Norwood. Sister of Eugene C. Brune of Somerville and the late Maria, James, Joseph and Jerome. Daughter of the late James and Theresa (Menkello) Brune. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her special caretaker JennaMarie Boyden of Norwood and many nieces and nephews. Josephine was a former member and president of the Marine Corp. League. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2-6pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



Family Owned And Operated



781-762-0482 Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019