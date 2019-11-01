Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE CONNOLLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE M. "JO" (BRADLEY) CONNOLLY

JOSEPHINE M. "JO" (BRADLEY) CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY, Josephine M. (Bradley) "Jo" Of Walpole, October 30, 2019, age 78. Beloved wife of Erwin F. Connolly. Loving mother of Darryl J. Connolly and his wife, Cheryl, of Mansfield, Robert J. Connolly of Walpole, and Deborah A. Connolly of Foxborough. Cherished grandmother of Michael Connolly of East Boston and Amanda Connolly of South Boston. Sister of Kenneth Bradley and his wife, Shirley, of PEI, Mervin Bradley and his wife, Paula, of PEI, Kelvin Bradley and his wife, Lorri, of BC, Whitney Bradley of PEI, Dianne Bradley Doyle and her husband, Garry, of PEI, and the late Louis Bradley and his late wife, Kirsten. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Jo's Life Celebration on Monday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, Jo's family requests that you spend time with the ones you love, make memories, and laugh! Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
