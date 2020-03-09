|
MAROTTA, Josephine M. (Ferrara) Of Dedham, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Julio Marotta. Devoted mother of Thomas Mount and his wife Doreen of Dedham, Joanne McLaughlin of Amherst, NH, Brian Mount and his wife Kathy of Westwood, Nancy Marotta of Norton, Deborah Cornetta and her husband Joseph of Dedham, Joseph Marotta and his wife Patricia Caudle of Taunton, and Judy Guccione and her husband Peter of Dedham. Loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Roland "Mac" McCarthy and his surviving wife Donna of CA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home located on 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, March 12th from 4-7 pm. Her Funeral Mass will be held at St. Susanna's Church at 262 Needham Street in Dedham, MA on Friday, March 13th at 9 am. Josephine will be laid to rest at New Calvary Cemetery in Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Josephine's memory may be made to the Memory Unit at Deutsches Altenheim located on 2222 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020