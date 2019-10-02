Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady's Church
JOSEPHINE M. PAPIA

PAPIA, Josephine M. (Ballo) Of Waltham, Oct. 2nd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Biagio J. Papia. Visiting Hours in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Friday from 3 - 7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady's Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. For complete obituary guestbook & additional information please refer to;

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
