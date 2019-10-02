|
|
PAPIA, Josephine M. (Ballo) Of Waltham, Oct. 2nd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Biagio J. Papia. Visiting Hours in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Friday from 3 - 7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady's Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. For complete obituary guestbook & additional information please refer to;
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019