|
|
PELOSI, Josephine M. (Colluccini) In East Boston, Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. Pelosi. Mother of the late M. Kim Pelosi. Survived by Kim's fiance, Jim Baglio and several cousins. Due to restrictions in place by the CDC and the Archdiocese of Boston, all Services are private. Please send messages of condolence to the family on our tribute page. Entombment in the Versailles Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery. MagrathFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Josephine M. (Colluccini) PELOSI
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020