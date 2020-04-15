Boston Globe Obituaries
JOSEPHINE M. (COLLUCCINI) PELOSI


1923 - 2020
JOSEPHINE M. (COLLUCCINI) PELOSI Obituary
PELOSI, Josephine M. (Colluccini) In East Boston, Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. Pelosi. Mother of the late M. Kim Pelosi. Survived by Kim's fiance, Jim Baglio and several cousins. Due to restrictions in place by the CDC and the Archdiocese of Boston, all Services are private. Please send messages of condolence to the family on our tribute page. Entombment in the Versailles Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery. MagrathFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
