MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE MARENGHI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE MARY MARENGHI

JOSEPHINE MARY MARENGHI Obituary
MARENGHI, Josephine Mary Of Marlborough, formerly of Watertown. February 22, 2020 age 73. Devoted mother of James J. Allegro & his wife Chitalekha of Williamsburg, VA, Julie T. Sim & her husband Brian of Norwell, and Andrew L. Allegro & his wife Deidre of Medford. Dear sister of Julio J. Marenghi & his wife Rio and the late Louis J. Marenghi & his late wife Marie. Loving grandmother of Evelyn & William Sim & Nikhil Allegro-Zutshi. Visiting Hours will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4-7 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 7 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, on Thursday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Josephine's name may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803 N. Fairfax Dr., Arlington, VA 22203, or at www.nami.org MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Josephine Mary MARENGHI
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020
