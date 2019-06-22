MOSCHELLA, Josephine (Vitellaro) Of Westwood, died June 20th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Felix C. Moschella. Loving mother of Gerald Moschella and his wife Christina of Norton, Patricia Kalicki and her husband Anthony of Medway and Doreen McPherson of Marshfield. Devoted grandmother of Lisa Deehan, Alex Moschella, Stephen and Brenna Kalicki and Chelsea, Taylor and Cullen McPherson. Proud great-grandmother of Timothy, Kiera and Nicolas Deehan and Vivian and Dante Moschella. Josephine had 3 brothers and she is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Wednesday, June 26th from 5-8pm. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Thursday morning, June 27th at 9:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood at 10:30am. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the . Holden-Dunn-Lawler



