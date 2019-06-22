Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 PM
St. Timothy's Church
650 Nichols St.
Norwood, MA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
New Westwood Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE MOSCHELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE (VITELLARO) MOSCHELLA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPHINE (VITELLARO) MOSCHELLA Obituary
MOSCHELLA, Josephine (Vitellaro) Of Westwood, died June 20th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Felix C. Moschella. Loving mother of Gerald Moschella and his wife Christina of Norton, Patricia Kalicki and her husband Anthony of Medway and Doreen McPherson of Marshfield. Devoted grandmother of Lisa Deehan, Alex Moschella, Stephen and Brenna Kalicki and Chelsea, Taylor and Cullen McPherson. Proud great-grandmother of Timothy, Kiera and Nicolas Deehan and Vivian and Dante Moschella. Josephine had 3 brothers and she is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Wednesday, June 26th from 5-8pm. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Thursday morning, June 27th at 9:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood at 10:30am. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the . Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now