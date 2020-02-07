Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
134 Norfolk Street
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE O'MEARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE "PEGGY" (TARASAVICH) O'MEARA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPHINE "PEGGY" (TARASAVICH) O'MEARA Obituary
O'MEARA, Josephine "Peggy" (Tarasavich) Of Cambridge, on February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. O'Meara. Loving mother of Maureen Marcinkewich of Medford, Lorraine Feinberg of Westwood, Joseph J. O'Meara, Jr. of Newton and Timothy O'Meara of Somerville. Sister of Teresa LaRocca of Yarmouthport, Mary Ann Kelly of Cambridge, the late Veronica Mascaro, Ida Ribeiro and Eleanor Turzyn. Grandmother of Jennifer Pierson, Gregory Feinberg, Stephanie Panico and Timothy O'Meara. Great-grandmother of Ava, Andrew, Skylar and Madison. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Sunday, February 9, from 2-5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, at 11 am, in Saint Mary's Church, 134 Norfolk Street, Cambridge. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For directions and condolences, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Josephine "Peggy" (Tarasavich) O'MEARA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPHINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -