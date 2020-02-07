|
O'MEARA, Josephine "Peggy" (Tarasavich) Of Cambridge, on February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. O'Meara. Loving mother of Maureen Marcinkewich of Medford, Lorraine Feinberg of Westwood, Joseph J. O'Meara, Jr. of Newton and Timothy O'Meara of Somerville. Sister of Teresa LaRocca of Yarmouthport, Mary Ann Kelly of Cambridge, the late Veronica Mascaro, Ida Ribeiro and Eleanor Turzyn. Grandmother of Jennifer Pierson, Gregory Feinberg, Stephanie Panico and Timothy O'Meara. Great-grandmother of Ava, Andrew, Skylar and Madison. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Sunday, February 9, from 2-5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, at 11 am, in Saint Mary's Church, 134 Norfolk Street, Cambridge. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For directions and condolences, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020