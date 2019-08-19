|
JACKSON, Josephine P. "Nana" (Payne) Of Randolph, formerly of Roxbury, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness on August 17, 2019, at the age of 95. Born and raised in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Josephine immigrated to the United States and settled down with her family. She worked as a teacher's aide for the Boston Public Schools for over 30 years, prior to her retirement. She was the former treasurer of St. John's St. James Episcopal Church in Roxbury for many years. She was a hardworking and dedicated woman, receiving numerous awards for her community service and charitable donations. In her free time, she had a passion for puzzles, crocheting, was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. She was a very faithful woman who was affectionately known as "Nana" to everyone. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Josephine will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Josephine was the wife of the late Vivian Jackson. Loving mother of Marylien Leyva and her late husband Hugo of Miami, FL, Ethlin Brown and her husband Sammy of Stoughton, Ines Jackson-Williams and her husband Marion of Randolph, Vincent Jackson and his wife Ellen of Randolph and Rita Little of Brockton. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 21st at 11:00 AM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to a . For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019