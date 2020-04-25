|
|
PIANPIANO, Josephine (Territo) Of Medford, April 16th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Pianpiano. Devoted mother of John Pianpiano and his wife Hasmig, and loving grandmother to their sons, Jason and Anthony Pianpiano. Devoted mother to Michael Pianpiano, and loving grandmother to his children, Alisa Biggins and Rocco Pianpiano. Loving great-grandmother to Kyleigh and Domenic Biggins. Dear sister of Santa Nicosia and the late Katherine Nicosia. Josephine is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Josephine was born and raised in Palermo, Sicily and came to the United States in her late 20's, seeking a better life. She married the late Joseph E. Pianpiano a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. They lived in Medford to raise their family and shared over 50 years of marriage together. Josephine loved being with her family, cooking and gardening. Her burial will be private at Bourne National Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net In lieu of flowers, please honor Josephine's memory by making a contribution in her name to St. Joseph Parish, 118 High St., Medford. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020