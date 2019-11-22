|
BARRA, Josephine R. (Catalano) Beloved wife for over 70 years of Guy F. Mother of Lorraine Barra of Arlington, Guy J. Barra of Canton, and Robert Barra of Mansfield. Grandmother of Leanne Laferrera of Bellingham and Colleen Barra of Boston. Great-grandmother of Gianna and Stella Laferrera. Sister of the late Mario Catalano. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Monday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday morning prior to the Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Season's Hospice, 1 Edgewater Dr., #103, Norwood, MA 02062. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019