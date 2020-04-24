|
|
CAMELLA, Josephine R. (Casaccio) Of Haverhill, formerly of Malden, April 21, 2020, at age 88. Beloved wife of James M. Camella, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Denise Colbert and her husband Bernard of Malden, Lynne Camella-Murray and her husband Stephen of Haverhill, and Stephen Camella of Laconia, NH. Dear sister of Phyllis D'Addario and her late husband Richard, the late Marilyn Lee and Edward Casaccio. Proud grandmother of Brian, James, and Stephanie Murray, Kyle Colbert, and Lauren Camella, and great-granddaughter Addelyn. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to current health regulations, Services for Josephine will be private. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Gifts in memory of Josephine may be made to Penacook Place Memory Care Unit, 150 Water St., Haverhill, MA 01839. Please offer your words of love and support online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020