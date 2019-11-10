|
RIDINI, Josephine R. (Brazzo) Of Norwood, passed away at home, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on November 8, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Michael J. Ridini. Devoted mother of Sandra A. Koutrouba and her husband Michael of Norwood, Donna M. Rogers and her husband Peter of Foxboro, Lisa R. MacLeod and her husband Tim of Franklin and Michelle F. Fitzgerald and her husband John of Foxboro. Sister of Francis Brazzo and his wife Ann Marie of FL, Rosemary Sauselen and her late Husband Keith of NJ and the late Ann S. Brazzo of Attleboro. Cherished grandmother of Nolan Rogers, Drew MacLeod, Nathaniel Rogers, Tori MacLeod, Teresa Fitzgerald, Michael Koutrouba, Delia Fitzgerald, Nicholas Koutrouba, Sarah Fitzgerald, Leonard Fitzgerald and the Late John J. Fitzgerald, Jr. Daughter of the late Frank C. and Sarah (Gelsimino) Brazzo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Josephine was a member of the Norwood Mothers' Club and the Ministry of Praise and Mercy. She loved spending her summers at Swifts Beach in Wareham with her family and especially her grandchildren. She also loved the occasional trip to the casinos. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass, at 9am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. The family would like to give a special thanks to Nancy McEwan and her team at the Good Shepherd Community Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019