Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE SCHIPANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE R. (QUATIERI) SCHIPANI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPHINE R. (QUATIERI) SCHIPANI Obituary
SCHIPANI, Josephine R. (Quatieri) Of Arlington, June 16th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Schipani. Loving mother of Robert Schipani of Arlington and the late James Schipani of CT. Mother-in-law of Lisa Schipani and grandmother of Joseph Schipani, both of CT. Sister of Eva Griffen of Revere, and the late Catherine Bortone, Alfred, Frank, Ettore, Gilda, and Thomas Quatieri. Sister-in-law of Grace Quatieri of Medford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to current health restrictions, all Services are private for Josephine's family. For obituary, or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPHINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -