SCHIPANI, Josephine R. (Quatieri) Of Arlington, June 16th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Schipani. Loving mother of Robert Schipani of Arlington and the late James Schipani of CT. Mother-in-law of Lisa Schipani and grandmother of Joseph Schipani, both of CT. Sister of Eva Griffen of Revere, and the late Catherine Bortone, Alfred, Frank, Ettore, Gilda, and Thomas Quatieri. Sister-in-law of Grace Quatieri of Medford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to current health restrictions, all Services are private for Josephine's family. For obituary, or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020