SMITH, Josephine R. "Chickie" (Chioccola) Of Woburn, October 24th, at the age of eighty-three. Beloved wife of Donald A. Smith of Woburn. Cherished daughter of the late Mary (Grasso) and Guy Chioccola of Winthrop. Survived by her husband's children, Donald Smith, Jr. of Brookline, Donna Smith of Winthrop and the late James Smith. Dear sister of Rose Marie Chioccola of Stoneham and the late Michael Chioccola, his wife Dorothy of Barnstead, NH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, on Wednesday, October 30th, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Wednesday morning, 9 – 10:30 in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA 01801, prior to the Mass. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019