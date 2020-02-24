|
ROSATI, Josephine (Veneziano) Of Stoneham, formerly of Melrose, Revere and East Boston, passed away on Feb. 23. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Rosati. Cherished daughter of the late Salvatore and Emma (DeCristoforo) Veneziano. Dear sister of Rosa and husband John T. Domenico of Peabody, formerly of East Boston, and the late Doris Veneziano. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Josephine's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, EAST BOSTON, 02128, on Friday, Feb. 28, from 9-11AM, followed by a Prayer Service in our serenity chapel. Services will conclude with Josephine being laid to rest with her beloved husband Antonio at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Josephine was a part of the Courageous Generation. Memorial donations can be made to of New England, 70 Walnut Street #301, Wellesley, MA 02481, For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020