CUSHING, Josephine S. (Sister St. Leo, formerly a sister of St Joseph and currently an associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph) Of Quincy, age 86, entered into eternal life on June 15, 2019. Jo grew up in Weymouth and has lived in Quincy for 18 years. She taught at St. Williams School in Dorchester, Santa Rosa and Santa fe, New Mexico, St. John Parish in Quincy, Immaculate Conception School in Revere and the Public Schools of Weymouth. Beloved daughter of the late Leo and Mary Cushing. Jo is survived by her dear friend , Mary Gaudet. Beloved sister of Mary McLellan of South Weymouth, the late Rita Sample, Leona "Bunny" Bean, and Norma MacDonnell. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., WEYMOUTH LANDING, on Wednesday, June 19 at 9:30 am. Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, East Weymouth at 10:30 am. Visiting Hours on Tuesday from 3-7 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made to: Sisters of St. Joseph, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com