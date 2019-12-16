|
CRAVOTTA, Josephine T. "Honey" (Pensavalli) Of Everett, on December 14th. Beloved wife for 60 years to Salvatore S. Cravotta. Loving mother of Camille Pensavalli, and David J. Cravotta and his wife Margaret. Loving sister of Domenic and Frank Pensavalli and the late Camille Simione. She is survived by her three cherished grandchildren, David, Ashley and Anthony, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on Thursday, December 19th, at 9 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, in Everett, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Wednesday only, 4-8 pm. Complimentary valet parking Wednesday evening, at Main St. entrance. In lieu of flowers, donations in Honey's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, in Peabody. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo
