JOSEPHINE T. (MICCICHE) HORNE

JOSEPHINE T. (MICCICHE) HORNE Obituary
HORNE, Josephine T. (Micciche) Age 88, of Acton, Aug. 27, 2019. Wife of the late Paul R. Mother of Paula M. Schmidt & husband Rob of Harvard, & David N. Horne of CT. Grandmother of Melissa Freedman, Marcia Rongone & husband Nick, & Jon Schmidt. Great-grandmother of Sofia & Anthony Rongone, & Sam & Joe Freedman. Visiting Sat. Aug. 31st from 12-1 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON, followed by a funeral home service at 1 P.M. Burial will be in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Bedford Rd., (Rte 62) Concord. For obituary, directions & condolences please visit actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019
