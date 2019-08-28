|
HORNE, Josephine T. (Micciche) Age 88, of Acton, Aug. 27, 2019. Wife of the late Paul R. Mother of Paula M. Schmidt & husband Rob of Harvard, & David N. Horne of CT. Grandmother of Melissa Freedman, Marcia Rongone & husband Nick, & Jon Schmidt. Great-grandmother of Sofia & Anthony Rongone, & Sam & Joe Freedman. Visiting Sat. Aug. 31st from 12-1 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON, followed by a funeral home service at 1 P.M. Burial will be in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Bedford Rd., (Rte 62) Concord. For obituary, directions & condolences please visit actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019