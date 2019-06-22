Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main Street
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE CRESCENZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE V. (RICCIO) CRESCENZI


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOSEPHINE V. (RICCIO) CRESCENZI Obituary
CRESCENZI, Josephine V. (Riccio) Of Melrose, June 21, 2019, at age 86. Beloved wife of the late Dante Crescenzi with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Devoted mother Dante C. Crescenzi of Melrose, and Denise A. Crescenzi Muse and her husband John of Middleton. Dear sister of Anna Avellino and her late husband John of Revere, Dorothy Dantona Sava and her husband Frank of Winthrop, Joseph Riccio and his wife Lillian of Framingham, John Riccio and his wife Rosemary of Duxbury, and the late Pasquale "Sonny" Riccio. Cherished grandmother of David James Gallugi and his wife Laura, Gregory Paul Gallugi and his wife Ashley, Kayla Ann Hensley and her husband Jacob "Jake," and great-grandmother of Brianna, Josephine, and Jonathan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Josephine's life for her Funeral Mass celebrated at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, on Thursday, June 27, at 10am. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's memory may be made to a . For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from June 23 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now