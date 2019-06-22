CRESCENZI, Josephine V. (Riccio) Of Melrose, June 21, 2019, at age 86. Beloved wife of the late Dante Crescenzi with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Devoted mother Dante C. Crescenzi of Melrose, and Denise A. Crescenzi Muse and her husband John of Middleton. Dear sister of Anna Avellino and her late husband John of Revere, Dorothy Dantona Sava and her husband Frank of Winthrop, Joseph Riccio and his wife Lillian of Framingham, John Riccio and his wife Rosemary of Duxbury, and the late Pasquale "Sonny" Riccio. Cherished grandmother of David James Gallugi and his wife Laura, Gregory Paul Gallugi and his wife Ashley, Kayla Ann Hensley and her husband Jacob "Jake," and great-grandmother of Brianna, Josephine, and Jonathan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Josephine's life for her Funeral Mass celebrated at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, on Thursday, June 27, at 10am. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's memory may be made to a . For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900 Published in The Boston Globe from June 23 to June 25, 2019