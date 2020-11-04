1/1
JOSEPHINE VIRGINIA (DEROMA) FLAHERTY
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPHINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLAHERTY, Josephine Virginia (DeRoma) Age 94, died October 30, 2020 at home in Watertown, MA. Born on December 31, 1925 in Walpole, a longtime resident of Norwood, also of Mashpee, MA. Josephine graduated from Norwood High School and Henry O. Peabody School Graduate Business Program. Over many decades, she oversaw A.C. DeRoma Electrical & Industrial Supply Co., Inc., in South Norwood with her late husband, John W. Flaherty. Her expertise in this field was respected by many customers in town and abroad. She was admired for her business acumen and congeniality to others in the industry and recognized for her professionalism in Electrical Magazine. In her community, Mrs. Flaherty served as a president of the PTA and was a Girl Scout Leader. A vivacious and outgoing personality, Josephine was known as "Mama Jo" to family and friends. Pool time and gatherings were often shared with great food and strong cocktails. As a sports devotee, Mama Jo enjoyed many seasons as a member of the Boston Madison Square Garden Club and followed Boston teams avidly. She is survived by three children, Joel Flaherty (wife Laura), Watertown, Kristin Chandler, Norwood, Kathleen Denizard, Dartmouth. She is the mother of the late John E. Flaherty and Shirley Anne Radcliffe. She is further survived by several great-grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. All Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Josephine's name to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved