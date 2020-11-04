FLAHERTY, Josephine Virginia (DeRoma) Age 94, died October 30, 2020 at home in Watertown, MA. Born on December 31, 1925 in Walpole, a longtime resident of Norwood, also of Mashpee, MA. Josephine graduated from Norwood High School and Henry O. Peabody School Graduate Business Program. Over many decades, she oversaw A.C. DeRoma Electrical & Industrial Supply Co., Inc., in South Norwood with her late husband, John W. Flaherty. Her expertise in this field was respected by many customers in town and abroad. She was admired for her business acumen and congeniality to others in the industry and recognized for her professionalism in Electrical Magazine. In her community, Mrs. Flaherty served as a president of the PTA and was a Girl Scout Leader. A vivacious and outgoing personality, Josephine was known as "Mama Jo" to family and friends. Pool time and gatherings were often shared with great food and strong cocktails. As a sports devotee, Mama Jo enjoyed many seasons as a member of the Boston Madison Square Garden Club and followed Boston teams avidly. She is survived by three children, Joel Flaherty (wife Laura), Watertown, Kristin Chandler, Norwood, Kathleen Denizard, Dartmouth. She is the mother of the late John E. Flaherty and Shirley Anne Radcliffe. She is further survived by several great-grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. All Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Josephine's name to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459. Kraw-Kornack Funeral HomeNorwood, MA 781-762-0482