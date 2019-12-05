|
GLADU, Josette L. (Poulin) Of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of West Newton and Waltham. December 4, 2019. Wife of the late Richard G. Gladu. Mother of Jacqueline M. Barto (Kurt) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Raymond G. Gladu (Christina) of Roswell, GA; grandmother of Grayson and Emma Gladu; sister of Guy Poulin (Diane) of Albany, NY and the late Yvette Boucher, Sister Cecile Poulin, Monique Reny and three brothers Dominique, Antoine and Raymond Poulin; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Josette's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, December 13th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, before leaving in procession to St. Bernard's Church, 1523 Washington St., West Newton, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in her name may be made to , 209 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02453. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019