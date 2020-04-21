|
ERANI, Joshua A. Joshua Avraham Erani of Newton, MA passed away on April 18th, 2020, as the result of a weather-related car accident. He was 18 years old. Josh was a giving and generous soul; a rare combination of humility, kindness and action. He was sweet, optimistic and full of light. Josh had a gift for making people feel welcomed and important, often invoking his famous sense of humor. He was always giving of his time, spirit and energy to help wherever and however it was needed. Everyone who knew Josh looked up to him and he always provided a loving example of how to live a meaningful and authentic life filled with fun and laughter. Josh found the perfect balance between earning impressive grades in school, being a leader among his peers, supporting his friends and family in any way possible, and bringing light and levity to everyone around him. As his final act of generosity (on this earth), Josh gave others life through organ donation. Josh was accomplished and wise beyond his years. He held his traditional Jewish values near and dear as the Regional Vice President of Membership for the New England Region of BBYO (Bnai Brith Youth Organization) and as a camper and then staff member at Camp Young Judaea for many summers. He excelled as an athlete as a member of the Newton South football team and won awards in DECA business competitions. Josh was a social advocate and worked tirelessly to support important causes, especially his love of Israel. Last year, Josh was one of two students who presented to the Newton School committee to protest anti-Israel elements of the school curriculum. Always with a smile on his face and an ability to connect with anyone, Josh had an expansive group of friends and was extremely close with his family. He is survived by his loving parents Diana and Dr. David Erani, his siblings Rachel, Joseph, and Sarah, and his beloved pet macaw, Paco. Josh was the grandson of Gerald and Brenda Gershon and Albert Erani (all of loving memory) and his wife Jacquiline Erani, and Betty-Jane Erani. His devotion, caring and love will be sorely missed by his aunts, uncles and cousins, Lisa Adler and Mitchell Covitz (and their children Elana, Donald and Jonathan Adler), Steven Gershon and Dr. Ann (and their son Gilles), Dave and Jenn Gershon (and their sons Andrew and Louis), Amy Erani and Marc Schulman (and their children Tali and Eytan) and Robert Erani (and his daughters Alison, Carly, and Danielle). Graveside funeral services were held at Or Emet Cemetery, his final resting place. Donations in honor of Josh can be made to his two favorite organizations, BBYO www.bbyo.org/memorytribute and Camp Young Judaea https://www.campyoungjudaea.com/joshuaerani Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020