COHEN, Joshua D Beloved Husband Of Somerville, MA, passed away suddenly in the early morning of November 8, 2019. He was 57 years old. Son of David Cohen and Brina Cohen (Chernov), Josh was born in Lynn, MA on March 3, 1962 and grew up in Danvers. He graduated from Brandeis University and was a longtime resident of Somerville. On May 23, 2010, Josh wed his longtime partner Ian Flynn. With a keen intellect, Josh combined his love of information and library science with an interest in computer systems for a career in Information Technology and Knowledge Architecture. Most recently he worked as an independent Business Analyst. An avid people-watcher, Josh loved nothing more than to sit on the porch of his Somerville home and watch the comings and goings of the neighborhood where he was a fixture. Josh was predeceased by his mother, Brina, and is survived by his father (Joseph) David, sisters Sarah, Shoshana, and Miriam, and husband Ian. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Josh's Life will be planned later in the fall or winter.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019