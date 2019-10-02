|
MEEHAN, Joshua P. Devoted Dad, Chef, Fisherman, Patriots Fan Age 47, of Naples, FL, formerly of Arlington, MA, died unexpectedly Sept. 14. A graduate of Johnson & Wales Culinary Institute, Josh was a talented chef, a competitive bodybuilder, a loyal Patriots fan, a fierce advocate for family and friends and, above all, a devoted father to his 2-year-old daughter, Faith. Along with his daughter, he leaves his parents, James and Patricia Meehan of Merritt Island, FL, His brother Kamm and sister-in-law Cathy Meehan and nieces Gabriella and Karla of Arlington, MA, his sister-in-law Laura Frongillo and niece and nephew Samantha and Maxwell Meehan of Winchester, MA. He was the beloved younger brother of the late James W. Meehan, Jr. A Memorial Service for Josh will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. at the Winchester Unitarian Society, 478 Main St., Winchester.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019