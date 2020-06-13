|
KING, Joy Formerly of Reading, passed away Thursday morning, June 4, 2020 after a bout with COVID. Joy was born in Texas and grew up all around the southern United States, from Southern California to Florida. At age 19, she moved to the northeast, where she met and married William King, with whom she was married for 52 years. Joy was a working mom. She was an excellent bowler, a lover of ceramics and puzzles, and always possessed a flair for crafts. She made lamps, wall hangings, pillows, picture frames, side tables, paintings and many other things for herself and her home and would also give them away as gifts. Deaf most all of her life, she was an excellent lip reader. Later, after her boys grew up and established their own homes, she moved to Florida for retirement, but eventually moved back to the northeast to be closer to her grandchildren. As her declining health and increasing immobility slowed her down, she moved from independent living to assisted living and eventually to a skilled nursing home. But wherever she went, she made friends with the staff and fellow residents at each facility. "Nana," as she was known to her grandchildren, will be missed by her ex-husband William King, her sons, Bob and Bill, her daughters-in-law, and her grandchildren. Private Services and interment are planned. To sign guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
