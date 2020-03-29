|
|
WALLENS-PENFORD, Joy Oct 12, 1947 - Mar. 8, 2020 of Guilford, after a brief battle with uterine cancer. Daughter of Rita Radovsky Frelich (d.1974) and Paul Frelich (d.2012). Was Administrative Director of Friends of Music at Guilford and coordinated Brattleboro's monthly Gallery Walk. A gifted graphic artist, she will be remembered for her dedication, exacting nature, and generous spirit. Survived by her spouse, John Penford, daughters Amy Green (Westborough, MA), Laura Isabella (Putney, VT), Andrea Powell (Brattleboro, VT); stepsons Guy Penford (Grassmere, Eng.), Gerry Penford (St. Petersburg, FL); grandchildren Grace Green, Kaidan Powell, Isabel McCarthy, Ayiana Powell; sister Janna Frelich (Kevin Foley) (Boston, MA); niece Róisín Foley, nephews Shawn Brown and Ciarán Foley; and many beloved cousins and friends. Brother Daniel Frelich predeceased her in 2008. Celebration of Life at All Souls UU, 29 South St., Brattleboro, October 10, 2020, 2 pm. Donations in Joy's memory may be made to Friends of Music at Guilford, PO Box 6366, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or the Remembrance Fund of All Souls Church.
View the online memorial for Joy WALLENS-PENFORD
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020