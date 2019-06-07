Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main Street
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE PETRINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE A. (LATTANZI) PETRINO


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOYCE A. (LATTANZI) PETRINO Obituary
PETRINO, Joyce A. (Lattanzi) Of Wakefield, formerly of Melrose, June 6, 2019, at age 76. Beloved wife of Philip M. Petrino with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Loving mother of Robert Petrino and his wife Nicole of Wakefield, Mary Henehan and her husband Paul of Lynnfield, and Kathleen DiCato and her husband Jimmy of Wakefield. Dear sister of Alfred Lattanzi and his wife Dolores of Everett. Cherished Nona of Bobby, Kaylie, Brenden, Deven, Jake, and Luke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Joyce's life at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, for her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 12 at 10am. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Joyce's memory may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from June 9 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now