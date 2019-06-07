|
PETRINO, Joyce A. (Lattanzi) Of Wakefield, formerly of Melrose, June 6, 2019, at age 76. Beloved wife of Philip M. Petrino with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Loving mother of Robert Petrino and his wife Nicole of Wakefield, Mary Henehan and her husband Paul of Lynnfield, and Kathleen DiCato and her husband Jimmy of Wakefield. Dear sister of Alfred Lattanzi and his wife Dolores of Everett. Cherished Nona of Bobby, Kaylie, Brenden, Deven, Jake, and Luke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Joyce's life at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, for her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 12 at 10am. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Joyce's memory may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from June 9 to June 10, 2019