SARTORELLI, Joyce A. (DeAngelis) Of Georgetown, formerly of Chelsea, on June 23rd. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Paul R. Sartorelli, Sr. (widowed 16 days earlier). Mother of Paul R. Sartorelli, Jr. and his wife Christine of Lynnfield. Grandmother of Paul R. Sartorelli, III, Joseph Sartorelli and Andrew Sartorelli. Daughter of the late Albert and Victoria (Campedelli) DeAngelis. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Dominic DeAngelis and his wife Margaret of Tewksbury, Vincent J. Sartorelli and his wife Sandra of Amesbury, Mary E. Mahoney and her late husband Dennis and the late Claire and Thomas Harney, the late Carol A. and Robert Cataldo. She is also lovingly survived by her uncle and friend Al Campedelli of Winthrop and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family members. A private family farewell and Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary's Church in Georgetown. Services concluded with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Paul and Joyce's lives will be held on Thursday, August 13th at St. Mary's Church, 94 Andover St., Georgetown. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, CHELSEA. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card, visiting www.WelshFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in Joyce's memory should be directed to a favorite . Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, MA

Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
