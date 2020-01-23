|
CROSSLEY, Joyce Ann Passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born in Queens, NY on October 13, 1932, as Joyce Ann Hering. She met Peter Crossley on Rockaway Beach in 1951. They married in Queens, NY one year later, sharing 65 years of marriage, until his passing in October 2018. They moved to Massachusetts in 1954, settling in Framingham by 1958. Joyce was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She managed a meticulous household, even while supporting many messy family interests, adventures, and the menagerie of pets. While Peter's work required moves from Massachusetts to Texas, Washington State and Florida, Joyce tended to her growing family's needs. As her children grew, Joyce went back to school, completing the Joseph P. Keefe nursing program and earning her LPN in 1975. She worked in obstetrics at Framingham Union Hospital and later in geriatric care at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. Joyce enjoyed gardening, flowers, crafts, mahjong, bingo, the beach, a good party - and the Red Sox. Joyce also enjoyed cooking, especially baking, and she hand-scripted cookbooks of family recipes for each of her four children. Joyce and Pete moved to Falmouth in 1986, where they enjoyed many years together with family and friends. Joyce served on the Caring Committee at the Unitarian Fellowship while Peter served as president. Always most important to Joyce was her family. Joyce leaves her children, Deborah Crossley and her husband Philip Vance, Douglas Crossley and his wife Susan "Koko," Cynthia Mortali and her husband Paul, Susan Alexander and her husband David, grandchildren Kyle Crossley and his wife Lindsay, Nicole Vance and her fiance Dustin Simone, Daniel Crossley, James Vance, Anna Mortali, Adria Alexander, and great-grandchildren Logan and Leo Crossley. Joyce also leaves her dear sister, Linda Price, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Anna and Edward Hering. A Service to Celebrate Joyce's Life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 840 Sandwich Rd., East Falmouth, MA, at 10:30am on Saturday, February 8th. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to either Stone Rehabilitation & Senior Living, at stonerehabandseniorliving.com or the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Memorial Garden Fund, 840 Sandwich Road, East Falmouth, MA 02536.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020