JOYCE BARTOLLOTA ALDRICH


1943 - 2019
JOYCE BARTOLLOTA ALDRICH Obituary
ALDRICH, Joyce Bartollota Age 75, passed away on Aug 26th, after a long battle with cancer. Raised in Lawrence, MA, she was the only daughter of Sebastian and Mary Bartollota. Joyce attended Lawrence High School, and was a 1964 graduate of Regis College. She was a world traveler, successful business owner and mentor. Joyce will forever be remembered as a passionate educator who shaped the minds and lives of many during her 37 years as an English teacher at Wilmington High School. After living in Winthrop, MA for several years, she ultimately settled in Pompano Beach, FL. Joyce is survived by her longtime companion of 44 years, Anthony Vigliotti. She was laid to rest on Aug 29th at Our Lady Queen of Heaven cemetery, North Lauderdale, FL. Joyce will be missed by all who had the privilege of her love.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
