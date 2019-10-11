Boston Globe Obituaries
TURNER, Joyce Beldon 1949-2019 Age 70, longtime resident of Princeton, NJ, passed away on September 1st. She is survived by her husband, Ed Turner, their sons Alex Turner and Danny Turner, the latter's wife Jess Turner, her grandson Dylan Turner, her sister Debby Herritt, her brother Rob Beldon (Lori), and her brother-in-law Scott Turner (Erica), as well as by her uncle and aunt, Ed and Laney Ellis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mickey and Sidney Beldon of Newton, MA, and by her parents-in-law, George and Gladys Turner of Knoxville, TN. Her passing has left the universe a far less bright, happy, kind, and loving place.

A public Memorial Service will be held on October 19, 2019 from 2-6 pm, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton worship center (50 Cherry Hill Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540). Donations to a memorial fund established in her honor to support at-risk and special needs students in the Princeton Public Schools are requested in lieu of material expressions of sympathy. Please make checks payable to "Memorial of Joyce Turner" and mail them to Alex Turner, PO Box 22302, Oakland, CA 94623.

See memorialofjoyceturner.com for a full obituary and further information.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
