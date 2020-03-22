|
BENT, Joyce Longtime Needham resident, passed away on March 19th at the age of 94. Joyce volunteered for many years at Glover Hospital and was an active member of The Congregational Church of Needham, Kalmia Garden Club, The Post-Comers Club and Eastern Star, among others. She was predeceased by her husband Charles A. Bent, her parents Hugo and Marie Nordstrom, her sister Ruth Blondell and an infant daughter Ruth. Joyce is survived by her son John Bent of Norfolk, MA, daughter Priscilla Luckhardt of North Stonington, CT, grandsons George Bent of Walpole, MA and Morgan Bent of Norfolk, MA, granddaughters Maggie Luckhardt of Natick, MA and Annie Gavitt of North Stonington, CT. Joyce spent the last 8 years in Rhode Island. Her family would like to thank the staff of Atria Harbor Hill and Westerly Nursing Home for their many kindnesses. Burial Services will be private, with a Memorial Service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . For obit or to share a memory of Joyce, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020