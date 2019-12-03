|
CLANCY, Joyce (Steeves) Of Chelmsford, MA, passed away Dec. 1, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Clancy. Beloved mother of Robin Smith of Watertown, Peter Clancy of Arlington, David Clancy of Billerica, and the late Steven Clancy, Linda Souza, Paul Clancy and Marcia Clancy Shanahan. Grandmother of 12. Sister to Carol O'Brien of MA, Gail Glasspool of FL, and Peter Steeves of FL, and the late Robert, Richard and Beverly. At the family's request, no Services will be held at this time.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019