YOUNG, Joyce (Araujo) (Donohue) Of Lowell, MA, but formerly of Fall River, MA, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife for 39 years of B. Robert "Bob" Young, who survives her. Born in Fall River, MA, August 26, 1945, a daughter of the late John and the late Dorothy (Oliveira) Araujo, she attended Fall River schools and was a graduate of the Dominican Academy in Fall River, where she was Captain of the Debating Team her junior and senior year. Joyce received her L.P.N. Degree from Dimond Vocational School of Practical Nursing. Later, she graduated from the Travel School of America as a Licensed Travel Agent. She spent most of her career as a nurse at Fernald State School in Waltham, MA and later as a travel agent with the National Leisure Group (NLG). In addition, she co-owned a craft store in Arlington, MA. A woman of many talents, Joyce was a great storyteller and chef. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, traveling and history but was most happy when she was with her family. Besides her husband, Joyce is survived by her children Catherine Kendig of Lowell, Jennifer & Paul Walsh and John D. Donohue, all of Tewksbury, her grandchildren Amanda Naughton and her husband Kevin, Christopher Kendig and his wife Laura, Timothy Walsh, Shannon Fitzgerald and her husband Martin and James Donohue, her great-grandchildren Micheala, Matthew, Cameron, Emma, and Eryn. In light of Covid-19 restrictions, all Services were private. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to massgeneral.org/children/donate or to a . Arrangements by the O'Donnell Funeral Home, LOWELL, (978) 458-8768.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020
