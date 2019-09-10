Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
JOYCE E. MCLAUGHLIN

JOYCE E. MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, Joyce E. Of Braintree, Aug. 23rd at the age of 69. Beloved daughter of the late Doris Gallagher. Sister of Janice McAskill of Somerville. Proud "Aunt" Godmother of Daren Delaney and his wife Nancy of Wakefield and their daughters Daniela and Gianna and Sean Delaney and his wife Cheryl of North Reading and their children Ryan and Hannah. Joyce is also survived by many dear friends and relatives. Funeral service in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte.28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Sunday, Sept. 22nd at 1pm. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home prior to the service from 11am-1pm. Please omit flowers and make donations in Joyce's name to a . Joyce worked for American Airlines as a Flight Attendant for 30 years. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
