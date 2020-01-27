|
NELSON, Joyce E. (DeVits) Of Wakefield, formerly of Malden, Jan 26. Beloved wife of Robert E. Nelson. Loving mother of Denise Manning & husband Gary of Reading and Sandra Grover & husband Michael of Wakefield. Adoring grandmother of Casey, Brian, James, & Thomas. Sister of Judith Daigle & husband Richard of NC, Richard DeVits & wife Dorothy of Stoneham, Robert DeVits & wife Paula of Manchester, NH, and the late Diane Boyle & her late husband William. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, & dear friends. Funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Thursday at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Massachusetts General Hospital with a designation to Palliative Care. www.giving.massgeneral.org For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020