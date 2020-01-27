Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE E. (DEVITS) NELSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE E. (DEVITS) NELSON Obituary
NELSON, Joyce E. (DeVits) Of Wakefield, formerly of Malden, Jan 26. Beloved wife of Robert E. Nelson. Loving mother of Denise Manning & husband Gary of Reading and Sandra Grover & husband Michael of Wakefield. Adoring grandmother of Casey, Brian, James, & Thomas. Sister of Judith Daigle & husband Richard of NC, Richard DeVits & wife Dorothy of Stoneham, Robert DeVits & wife Paula of Manchester, NH, and the late Diane Boyle & her late husband William. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, & dear friends. Funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Thursday at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Massachusetts General Hospital with a designation to Palliative Care. www.giving.massgeneral.org For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -