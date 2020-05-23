|
ROONEY, Joyce E. (Rogers) Age 89, died peacefully surrounded by her sons, on May 14th at her home in Wrentham. She was the wife of the late William N. Rooney with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.
Born and raised in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Joyce) Rogers. To her four sons, Joyce was the anchor of the family. She resided in New England for her entire married life living in several locations in and around Boston, finally making her home in Wrentham, where she was an active communicant of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Joyce was very involved in her community. She was a loyal supporter of King Philip Regional HS sports teams, a member of St. Mary's bowling league and the Wampanoag Ski Club, as well as an organizer of the women's softball league. She served as a trustee of the Fiske Public Library and coordinated the 1980 census for Norfolk County.
Joyce was an avid reader of murder mysteries and enjoyed travel and camping. She cherished fond memories of summers in Wellfleet and time spent living by Lake Winnipesaukee. She traveled cross-country by train and enjoyed numerous trips to Australia and Germany.
A lover of birds and the outdoors, Joyce was a fixture on the town beaches as well as a lover of the first snow falls. She was well known for her "Doll" greeting passersby at the mailbox and her station wagon decorated with various seasonal themes. Joyce will be lovingly remembered for her personal warmth, cordiality and for her knack for making her friends feel special.
Joyce is survived by her brother, Kenneth C. Rogers (Anne) of Redding, CT; her brother-in-law, James S. Rooney of Braintree, MA; her four sons, William A. (Jan Debrosse) of Mashpee, MA, Robert R. (Alice Rooney) of Dexter, ME, Charles T. (Nancy Eilertsen) of Mattapoisett, MA and Paul C. (Teresa Rooney) of Sydney, Australia; seven grandchildren, Jenna, Kimberly, Kyle, Ryan, Leah, Heather, and Brian; five great-grandchildren; and many loving relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving and tireless care, especially during these challenging times.
Due to current restrictions on travel and public gatherings, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are with R. J. Ross Funeral Home, 135 South St., WRENTHAM, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's memory may be made to the National Audubon Society, , or the charity of your choosing. For the online condolence book, please visit:
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020