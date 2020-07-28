|
FRANCIS, Joyce (Fredericks) Age 78, of Avon, July 27, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas L. Francis; mother of Susan Schlenker (and Vincent) of Holbrook, Sara Sullivan (and Kevin) of Stoughton, and Jennifer Bailey (and the late Robert) of Brockton; grandmother of Kevin Sullivan, Vincent Schlenker, Jr., and Kayleigh Sullivan; and the sister of Sally Halloran of Branford, CT. All are welcome to Calling Hours Friday, July 31st from 4-7, followed by a 7 p.m. Service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., BROCKTON. Private cremation. Memorial gifts may be made to or Old Colony Hospice. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020