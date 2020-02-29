Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JOYCE (COHEN) FREEDMAN

JOYCE (COHEN) FREEDMAN Obituary
FREEDMAN, Joyce (Cohen) Died peacefully on Saturday, February 29th. at the age of 67. A lifelong resident of Peabody, she was the daughter of Shirley and the late Hy Cohen and sister of Ira. Loving wife, daughter, mother and grandmother, Joyce was the heart of her family, creating a home filled with life, love and joy, always celebrating holidays, as her 4th of July barbecues became tradition with her friends. Joyce was proud of her successful career as a purchasing agent and later as a salesperson, but her greatest happiness came from her family. In 1999, she married the love of her life, Howard "Howie" Freedman, and they have been devoted to each other ever since. In addition to Howie, those left to cherish so many happy memories are her beloved sons, Michael Goldstein and his wife Sasha, and Lee Goldstein and his wife Emily. In addition, she was a loving and devoted stepmother to Charles Freedman and his wife Jamie, and Nathaniel Freedman and his wife Karrie. Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren, Victoria Goldstein, Theo Goldstein, Chase and Isaac Freedman and Emerie and Alexa Freedman. Joyce gracefully and courageously battled ovarian cancer for over ten years with indominable strength and always with humor. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA. Burial will be in Temple Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Route 128/ 95N, Peabody, MA. Memorial observance will be at the Freedman home following the funeral until 8PM and will continue Tuesday, March 3rd from 10:00-2:00PM and 4:00-8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's memory may be made to Ovations for the Cure, 79 Main Street, Suite 202, Framingham, MA 01702 or via https://ovationsforthecure.org/ or to a . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
