TORTOLA, Joyce J. (Chiofaro) Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at the Sancta Maria Nursing Facility in Cambridge at the age of 78. Joyce was born on December 24, 1941 in Boston, MA to the late Samuel and Tina Chiofaro.
Joyce graduated from Belmont High School in 1959 and lived in Belmont for most of her life. Joyce was proud of her Italian heritage and loved to cook Italian meals for her family. She also enjoyed walking. For decades it was common to see Joyce walking her daily route around Belmont, where she would smile and say hello to all she encountered. Joyce was a devoted and loving wife and a proud mother and grandmother. She loved her children and barely a day would go by where she did not remind each of them they could accomplish anything they set out to accomplish - primarily because they come from "good stock." Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and for many years she enjoyed watching them play sports or perform in dance.
Joyce worked for years as an administrative assistant at Belmont High School which was part of her not so secret plan to keep tabs on her children, nieces and nephews. Joyce then worked until her retirement in 2009 in a supporting role at the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office in Cambridge District Court. Joyce loved working in such a fast-paced, professional office and she spoke enthusiastically and with pride about the young assistant district attorneys she supported. Joyce is survived by her husband and best friend, Ralph Tortola. Joyce and Ralph were married for more than forty years and she was his rock and he hers. Joyce is also survived by her three children and six grandchildren, David Losier and his wife Barbara and their children, Brett, Christopher and Emily of Acton and recently North Billerica, Kristen Bilodeau and her husband Cory and their children Alexandra and Abigale of North Reading, Stephen Tortola and his wife Kate and their daughter Elizabeth of Weymouth. Joyce is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Bunyon of Belmont and her brother Donald Chiofaro of Belmont as well as by many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Joyce's family will gather privately at the Brasco and Sons Memorial Chapel in Belmont and interment will be made at the Highland Meadow Cemetery in Belmont. For the safety of those they love and care so much for, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held when social distancing guidelines allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Joyce's name to the , 411 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02542, or the Sancta Maria Nursing Facility, 799 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138. Brasco and Sons Memorial
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020