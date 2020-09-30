1/1
JOYCE K. (WARNER) DALTON
DALTON, Joyce K. (Warner) Of Melrose, September 27, 2020. Joyce was the beloved wife of 67 years to Leonard Bruce Dalton. Loving mother of William W. S. Dalton, Sr. & his wife Linda of Wakefield, Glen L. Dalton & his wife Linda of Stoneham and Kathie J. Dalton of Lowell. Cherished grandmother of William W. S. Dalton, Jr. & Megan, Casey B. Hausmann & Brian, Holly J. Dalton & Brenton Spencer, and Rebecca E. Dalton. Proud great-grandmother of Jackson & Thomas Hausmann and William W. S. Dalton, III. Caring sister of Alicia Downie, Margaret Marnon and Greg, Carol Mouttet, Audrey MacNeil, Dennis Warner and the late Lennard, Deverard & Gordon Warner. Special aunt of Suzette DiTonno & Jack and Michael Marnon & Julia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Incarnation, 425 Upham St., Melrose, on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Visitation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's name to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
