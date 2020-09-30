DALTON, Joyce K. (Warner) Of Melrose, September 27, 2020. Joyce was the beloved wife of 67 years to Leonard Bruce Dalton. Loving mother of William W. S. Dalton, Sr. & his wife Linda of Wakefield, Glen L. Dalton & his wife Linda of Stoneham and Kathie J. Dalton of Lowell. Cherished grandmother of William W. S. Dalton, Jr. & Megan, Casey B. Hausmann & Brian, Holly J. Dalton & Brenton Spencer, and Rebecca E. Dalton. Proud great-grandmother of Jackson & Thomas Hausmann and William W. S. Dalton, III. Caring sister of Alicia Downie, Margaret Marnon and Greg, Carol Mouttet, Audrey MacNeil, Dennis Warner and the late Lennard, Deverard & Gordon Warner. Special aunt of Suzette DiTonno & Jack and Michael Marnon & Julia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Incarnation, 425 Upham St., Melrose, on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Visitation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's name to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com