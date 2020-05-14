|
BOOTH, Joyce L. (McKay) Age 96, formerly active in Marblehead town affairs, May 4. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Booth. Registered Nurse and US Army veteran of WWII. Dear sister of the late Louise, Jean (and husband Frederick Dodge), Donald (and wife Lucy nee Rousseau), and Dorothy (and husband Robert Graves), and her sister-in-law Patricia (Snow) McKay; and survivors, John F. W. (Jack) McKay of Marblehead, Estelle (Teddi) McKay and Alden McKay of Florida, Marilyn (Mrs. Charles Ploss) of New Hampshire, and Julie (Mrs. Jose Alonso) of Melbourne, Australia. Loving mother of Robert Booth of Marblehead; John Booth of Hanover, Maine; Donald Booth and wife, Ruby of Rowley; and Molly (Mrs. Scott Waniak) of Marblehead; and cherished grandmother of twelve and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found at the funeral home website. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead 142 Elm Street 781-631-0076 eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020