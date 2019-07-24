GILLIS, Joyce L. It is with great sadness that her family announces the death of Joyce L. Gillis of Pompano Beach, FL, on December 23, 2018. She was the devoted daughter of the late Viola L. (Demaso) and Joseph F. Gillis of Saugus and Peabody, MA; the beloved sister of Nancy G. Ronan of Beverly, MA, and sister-in-law to the late Paul J. Ronan; a loving aunt to her nephew, Nicholas A. Ronan of New York, NY; and niece, Kimberly A. (Ronan) Ahmed and Stephen Ahmed of Salem, MA. Joyce was a 1971 graduate of Saugus High School, a camp counselor and lifeguard at the Saugus YMCA, and played the bugle in the all-girl Saugus Socialites Drum & Bugle Corps. After working at the John G. Alden Insurance Agency, Inc. of Boston, she moved to Florida where she founded and operated the Joyce L. Gillis Insurance Agency, Inc., specializing in marine insurance for 30 years. Joyce was a member of the Mariners Club of Boston from 1977-1983 and was a founder of the Mariners Club of Ft. Lauderdale, holding the offices of Purser and Skipper. Her life was celebrated by family and friends at gatherings in Pompano Beach, FL and Danvers, MA. Burial of ashes at sea will be private.



View the online memorial for Joyce L. GILLIS Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019