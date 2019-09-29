Boston Globe Obituaries
JOYCE LOUISE SALVATO

SALVATO, Joyce Louise Of Tewksbury, died peacefully, Sept. 27, at MGH in Boston, at age 64, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife for 37 years of Paul J. Salvato, Jr., daughter of the late Angelo and Mary (Rappoli) Picardo, formerly of Revere. Besides Paul, she leaves two daughters, Julie Salvato and her husband Ryan Hopkins and their sons, Jude and Elliot Hopkins all of Harvard, Michelle Scola and her husband Marc, and their daughter Mia all of Shirley; siblings, Carol Finley of Beverly and her children Adam and Erica, Ronald Picardo of Watertown, Sandra Toomajanian and her husband Russell of IL, and Joanne Fiore and her husband Glenn of Methuen. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 4th, at 12:00 Noon at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38), Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Marrow Donor Program (Bethematch.org). For the complete obituary, please visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 30, 2019
