JOYCE M. (D'ORTONA) FLEISCHER
FLEISCHER, Joyce M. (D'Ortona) Aug 30th, of NH, formerly of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Harry C. Fleischer, devoted mother of Susan M. Keefe and husband Patrick of NH, Scott C. Fleischer and wife, the late Carolyn Bailey of Tewksbury, and the late Karen M. Fleischer, and wife Susan Fleisher-Zeek of Methuen. Loving sister of the late Donald D'Ortona, proud grandmother of Jenelle Keefe, Patrick Keefe, Jr., and Elizabeth Miele. Funeral from the Weir – MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home on Wed., Sept 2nd at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Malden, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com.


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
