THAYER, Joyce M. Age 89, passed away peacefully January 3rd, 2020. She was born on March 15th, 1930, in York Hospital, a daughter of the late Frank and Viola (Chase) Matthews. Her husband, Myron "Buster" M. Thayer, of 48 years, died in 2002. She is survived by her five children, Deborah (Thayer) Hernandez and her husband Sergio of San Antonio, TX; Mark Thayer and his wife Andi of Beverly, MA; Scott Thayer of Reading, MA; Trevor Thayer and his wife Ginny of Kittery, ME; and Glenn Thayer of Plymouth, MA; 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Russell Matthews; sister, Marilyn (Matthews) Soule; brother John Matthews and his wife Ginny; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Donny and George Matthews, and a daughter-in-law, Lori Thayer.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Union Congregational Church, 18 Church St., York Beach, ME, at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020, with burial to follow in the First Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Congregational Church, PO Box 567, York Beach, ME 03910. Visit:
www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020