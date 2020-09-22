1/1
JOYCE MAY (HUBER) GOODWIN
GOODWIN, Joyce May (Huber) Of Woburn, September 19th at eighty-eight years of age. Beloved wife of the late John F. X. Goodwin. Devoted mother of Jan E. Myers, her husband Gary of Stoughton, and Steven W. Goodwin, his wife Leighanne of Braintree and the late Amy F. Goodwin. Grandmother of Justin, Haylee and Cole. Dear sister of Barbara Underwood of Arlington. Joyce is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. A Graveside Service will be held in Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem Street, Woburn on Saturday, September 26th at 10 a.m. All are welcomed to attend. We kindly ask that all attending adhere to social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In memory of Joyce, those who wish may make donations to Camp Allen, 56 Camp Allen Road, Bedford, NH 03110. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
